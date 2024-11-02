Menu Explore
Saturday, Nov 02, 2024
Lucknow jewellery heist: Gold, silver worth 15 lakh stolen

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 02, 2024 10:17 PM IST

The suspects not only looted Shubh Jewellers but also reportedly attempted to break into nearby jewellery shops before fleeing the area

Four unidentified men broke into Shubh Jewellers’ shop, in Lucknow’s Suggamau Bazar, in the wee hours of Saturday, stealing silver and gold jewellery worth approximately 15 lakh.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The suspects not only looted Shubh Jewellers but also reportedly attempted to break into nearby jewellery shops before fleeing the area.

The suspects reportedly cut through the shop’s shutter and security channel to gain entry. CCTV footage from the premises has captured clear images of the suspects in the act, showing them as they entered the shop, located in Pranjal Hydes Basement, under the Indira Nagar police station, a police release read.

The shop’s owner, Ram Kumar Verma, had closed the shop on the evening of November 1 and returned the next morning to find the break-in and missing valuables. Verma promptly reported the incident, leading local authorities to register FIR No. 295/2024 under Section 331(4)/305(A) BNS. Police officials are reviewing the CCTV footage.

Teams have been formed, and efforts are underway to gather evidence and expedite the case, stated the release.

In response to the incident, leaders from the All-India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation expressed disappointment over the lapse in security. Federation state convenor Vinod Maheshwari and general secretary Rajesh Soni condemned the administration’s failure to prevent such incidents. Meanwhile, Maheshwari urged senior officials to prioritise the case, demanding swift recovery of the stolen items and a timely resolution to reassure the local business community, the organisation stated in a release.

