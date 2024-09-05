Lucknow: Just 5.3 mm of rain enough to cause havoc

Yet another brisk spell of rain submerged the city and the high claims of civic authorities of it being a smart city. The first rain of September led to massive waterlogging, resulting in a traffic mess. Waterlogging in Ghasyari Mandi locality of Lucknow on Wednesday (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

The state capital on Wednesday recorded 5.3 mm of rain (between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm) and this was enough to wash away claims made by Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) of a robust drainage system.

The forecast for Lucknow is partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of light to moderate rain/thundershowers. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 34°C and 27°C respectively.

Lucknow Met director Manish R Ranalkar said, “A low pressure area is active that is resulting in rain. We expect another spell of rain on Thursday.”

Waterlogging was seen in Ghasyari Mandi, the stretch connecting Qaiserbagh to Shubham Cinema. A number of street children plunged and splashed water. The Lalbagh area, which houses the LMC office, was no different either, said Prabir Kumar Dutta and Moinak Dutta, who were passing through that area.

Likewise at Aminabad and Sri Ram Road too, commuters faced problems due to waterlogging. “It rained heavily for a good three hours between 3 pm to 6 pm. “It led to huge waterlogging outside our shop near Aminabad police station. The situation was such that customers could not enter the shop as drains overflowed. We called sweepers and pressed pumps to get rid of accumulated drain water,” said Ashu Gupta and Mantu Sonkar of a prominent sweet shop.

Deepak Agarwal and his daughter Gauri, IIT JEE aspirant, who were in the market said it rained heavily for a couple of hours which led to waterlogging on Gautam Buddh Marg.

However, the rain did turn the weather pleasant towards the evening. Earlier in the day, the maximum and minimum temperatures in the state capital were recorded at 36.8 and 28.9 degrees Celsius, which was above normal, according to the Lucknow Met office.

The state forecast is rain/thundershowers likely at many places over the state. The Met department has issued a warning of heavy rain very likely at isolated places over the state.