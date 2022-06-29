Lucknow logs 158 fresh Covid cases
The state capital reported 158 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday, out of which 73 are male, and 85 are female. As many as 181 persons recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours in Lucknow.
A maximum of 29 cases were found in Alambagh and Aliganj each, followed by Sarojininagar (19), Chinhat (16), Red Cross (11), Silver Jubilee (9), Indiranagar (8), Turiya Ganj (6), NK Road (4), Gosaiganj (3), Malihabad (2), Mall (2), Aishbagh (1), Kakori (1), and Mohanlalganj (1).
As many as 37 people were found positive during contact tracing, and six people were found positive while travelling.
In all, 94,820 samples were tested across the state on Tuesday, and around 548 cases turned out to be positive. Till now, 11,70,91,665 have been tested.
In the last 24 hours, 635 patients recovered from Covid in the state. Till now, 2062971 people have recovered from Covid in the state. Presently, there are 3541 active cases of Covid in Uttar Pradesh.
-
Jalandhar police trace extortionist, who threatened ex-BJP MLA, to Canada
The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh alias a native of Makhu in Ferozepur, Sonu, currently residing in British Columbia, Canada. The accused had demanded ₹ 5 lakh from former MLA Bhandari over phone on June 25 after which the latter filed a police complaint. He addressed himself as a member of Goldy Brar's gang.
-
Sikh-American organisation SALDEF named recipient of 2021 FBI community leadership award
A Sikh-American education and policy non-profit organisation has been named recipient of a 2021 FBI community leadership award. In a statement, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Steven M D'Antuono said that the Sikh-American Legal Defence and Education Fund has been named recipient of the 2021 FBI Director's Community Leadership Award (DCLA) for the Washington Field Office (WFO). SALDEF is a Sikh American education, media, and policy non-profit.
-
Man of the hour Fadnavis makes good on promise
Mumbai: Rather like Arnie, Devendra Fadnavis had told his followers after his ignominious exit in 2019: “Me Parat Yaenar” (I'll be back). Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday was the culmination of Fadnavis's campaign against the MVA government effected with Terminator-like precision. Fadnavis, who turns 52 this July, is all set to return as Maharashtra's chief minister for the third time this week.
-
Punjab assembly: LoP Partap Bajwa demands autonomous body to telecast proceedings
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday alleged anomalies in the live telecast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings. The Congress leader, who took up the issue in the Zero Hour, said he gets constant calls from across the state that whenever any Opposition member speaks, the camera's focus is removed from them during the telecast.
-
Congress MLA requests CM to take over PIMS Jalandhar
Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann and requested him to take over the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences Jalandhar so that the people of the Doaba region can avail top quality medical treatment at affordable prices. He demanded that the state government should cancel the public-private partnership and take over the institute.
