Lucknow mayor asks LMC to start waste collection, not wait for private firm

Expressing displeasure over non-collection of garbage in some city areas by the private firm Ecogreen for the last three days, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharakwal on Friday asked the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to do the waste collection and transportation work itself. Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharakwal at her oath-taking ceremony on May 26. (FILE PHOTO)

“Sanitation is the top priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Any company not performing the work of sanitation would be dealt with according to the law. I have directed the LMC to start waste collection itself instead of waiting for Ecogreen to perform the work,” the mayor said after a review meeting with corporators and municipal officials.

The municipal officials briefed the mayor that legal notices were issued to Ecogreen for cancellation of their contract in the past, but the company had not improved its work in the city.

The zonal sanitation officials concerned would be responsible for the whole work of waste collection and transportation, the mayor said.

Asking LMC officials to initiate talks with vendors already working in the ward for secondary garbage collection, she said if they agreed to provide their services as the LMC’s pre-fixed rates/tender rates, they should get the job again. But if the vendors do not agree, then the work of secondary garbage collection/disposal should also be done by the LMC itself, the mayor said.

In this regard, the chief engineer (RR) and the environment engineer will coordinate with zonal health officers and prepare an estimate of the expenditure and ensure action.