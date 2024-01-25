Lucknow NEET aspirant’s demise: Rape and murder charges against flat owner, friend

Days after the mysterious death of a 22-year-old woman, a NEET aspirant who reportedly fell from the ninth floor of an apartment in the Sushant Golf City area on January 22, a case of rape and murder was registered on Wednesday against the flat owner and his friend. The individuals named in the case are identified as flat owner Sameer and his friend Shubham Rai, who was a friend of the girl. For Representation Only (HT File)

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Shashank Singh said that the mother of the deceased girl filed a complaint alleging that both Sameer and Shubham pushed her daughter from the terrace on the ninth floor, leading to her death. “A case of murder and rape has been registered, and an investigation will commence,” he added, noting that the police would take action against the culprits.

The girl, a resident of Sitapur, was preparing for the medical entrance examination while staying in Lucknow. She had gone with her friend Shubham Rai to attend a party on Sunday night at a flat in Celebrity Meadows Apartment in Sushant Golf City.

ADCP Singh further added that during interrogation, the two accused disclosed that around 11 pm, the girl was standing on the balcony at the back side of the flat, talking to somebody on the mobile when she suddenly fell. “When she fell down, her friend Shubham, along with his other friends, picked her up and took her to a private hospital, where she was pronounced dead. At around 12.30 am on Sunday night, Shubham informed the police of Sushant Golf City police station about the matter,” stated the officer.