Lucknow: New 5-storey Birju Maharaj Kathak Sansthan to be ready by April

Currently situated in Qaiserbagh, the institute will shift to the new facility located near police headquarters on Shaheed Path. The building will have an underground parking lot, Kathak museum, a conference room, a library, a seminar room, faculty rooms, classrooms, a computer room, a recording room, a mess, two guest suites and a dormitory for students.

Auditoriums will be constructed on the ground, first, and second floors for cultural programmes at nominal charges, said principal secretary, culture and tourism, Mukesh Meshram. “Kathak is the pride of the city and Lucknow’s Kathak Gharana holds national importance. The institute earlier lacked proper infrastructure, but now modern hostels, auditoriums, and classrooms are part of the plan,” he added.

President of Birju Maharaj Kathak Sansthan, Kumkum Dhar, said the new facility is being built on 4,510.65 square metres of land. “It will allow us to run postgraduate courses and research work, apart from existing diploma and undergraduate programmes, after obtaining approvals from Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya. Hostel availability will attract students from across the country to learn this art form,” she said.