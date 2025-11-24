Lucknow on alert as bomb threat letter found

A bomb threat letter discovered in a mall washroom on Monday afternoon triggered a massive security response across the city. The handwritten note warned that several Lucknow schools, government offices and key buildings would be blown up within 24 hours, prompting police to launch widespread checks with bomb and dog squads. Security was beefed up in Lucknow following the recovery of a handwritten bomb threat letter on Monday (HT Photo)

The alert comes at a time when security agencies across Uttar Pradesh were already in heightened vigilance mode following the recent blast near Delhi’s Red Fort metro station on November 10. Officials said that the threat letter has led to further tightening of security measures across the state, including in the state capital.

After the letter was found amid regular weekday footfall at the mall, police teams reached the spot and carried out a detailed sweep with the bomb disposal squad and the dog squad. CCTV footage from the premises is being analysed to trace who placed the note.

Additional DCP (Central) Jitendra Dubey said the letter referred to “several prestigious buildings and schools,” leading to intensified checking in Hazratganj, the Vidhan Sabha area, major public places, and near prominent city landmarks. Security has been enhanced around government buildings, transport hubs, markets and educational institutions.

Senior officials have directed personnel to maintain visible presence at crowded locations, check vehicles, and monitor suspicious activity.