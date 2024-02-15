Lucknow police gears up for GBC: High-rises around IGP to be watch towers for three days

The city police are gearing up for the upcoming three-day ground-breaking ceremony scheduled to take place on February 19. JCP (L&O) Upendra Kumar Agarwal inspecting important sites including IGP with DCP and ADCP East, taking stock of preparations for GBC (HT Photo)

It has been decided to take advantage of high-rise buildings around Indira Gandhi Pratishthan (IGP). PM Narendra Modi will attend the main grand event, held in the open lawn of IGP.

“We will be using high-rises as watch towers with police personnel to be deployed on each floor,” said joint police commissioner (law and order) Upendra Agarwal, who inspected the site while giving necessary guidelines for security and other arrangements to DCP East Prabal Pratap Singh and ADCP East Syed Abbas Ali. “Floor-wise rooftop duty and floor-wise security personnel will be deployed in the buildings,” he directed to the officials.

“As the PM is scheduled to inaugurate the ceremony, police are making full-proof security arrangements. The National Security Guard’s anti-drone technology will be used,” the JCP added.

“Even though the work is still underway with several labourers working day and night, the entire premises is being checked daily with the anti-sabotage team inside and outside IGP,” informed the JCP.

The traffic plan is also being made as all commercial vehicles leading to IGP will be diverted on the main day. “Detailed traffic diversion routes will be shared soon after the plan is finalised,” said the Lucknow traffic department.

Housing societies to lend space for parking

According to the police, a provision of over 3,000 parking spaces has been made.

“A meeting with the owners of all the places which have been made parking places should be held. While these societies will provide space, it should be seen that ample space for these societies is left,” he added.

“The police personnel will be deployed in plainclothes, and they should be wearing blazers, and everyone’s uniform should be the same. Instead of briefing about the duties at one place, all the duties should be briefed about separately. Briefings should be conducted at sites on different days so that more and more people can attend the briefing themselves and listen to all the security arrangements,” read a press statement from the JCP’s office.

The JCP also said that while one helipad is in a ready state, a letter is being written to the concerned department for repair of the other two.

Apart from the venue, the area around IGP will be decked up including the entire Shaheed Path from the airport to IGP. While the venue will be decked up with flowers, the buildings around the venue will be well-lit up.