 Lucknow police perform last rites of deceased tea seller - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lucknow police perform last rites of deceased tea seller

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 16, 2024 08:02 PM IST

“Babloo Tiwari, the deceased, had been battling Tuberculosis for an extended period and passed away on Monday night. Tiwari, along with his wife, operated a small tea stall on the pavement,” said Vikram Singh, SHO of Hazratganj, who, along with his police team, conducted the final rites.

In a gesture of compassion, the Lucknow police on Tuesday conducted the final rites for a tea seller who breathed his last on the streets.

Lucknow police on Tuesday performed the last rites of a tea seller who died on Monday night (HT Photo)
Lucknow police on Tuesday performed the last rites of a tea seller who died on Monday night (HT Photo)

“Babloo Tiwari, the deceased, had been battling Tuberculosis for an extended period and passed away on Monday night. Tiwari, along with his wife, operated a small tea stall on the pavement of Mirabai Marg, directly in front of National PG College,” said Vikram Singh, SHO of Hazratganj, who, along with his police team, conducted the final rites.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“Tiwari is survived by his wife and two children. We were alerted by one of our police outposts regarding the death of an elderly man and the inability of his wife to perform the last rites due to financial constraints. Hence, we made the decision to cremate the body,” explained the SHO, expressing his intention to set an example of police officers providing support beyond their duty.

Previously, while serving as the Krishna Nagar SHO, Singh had overseen the final rites of an elderly woman who passed away during treatment at the hospital, her body abandoned by her son after her death.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow police perform last rites of deceased tea seller
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On