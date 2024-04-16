Lucknow police perform last rites of deceased tea seller

In a gesture of compassion, the Lucknow police on Tuesday conducted the final rites for a tea seller who breathed his last on the streets. Lucknow police on Tuesday performed the last rites of a tea seller who died on Monday night (HT Photo)

“Babloo Tiwari, the deceased, had been battling Tuberculosis for an extended period and passed away on Monday night. Tiwari, along with his wife, operated a small tea stall on the pavement of Mirabai Marg, directly in front of National PG College,” said Vikram Singh, SHO of Hazratganj, who, along with his police team, conducted the final rites.

“Tiwari is survived by his wife and two children. We were alerted by one of our police outposts regarding the death of an elderly man and the inability of his wife to perform the last rites due to financial constraints. Hence, we made the decision to cremate the body,” explained the SHO, expressing his intention to set an example of police officers providing support beyond their duty.

Previously, while serving as the Krishna Nagar SHO, Singh had overseen the final rites of an elderly woman who passed away during treatment at the hospital, her body abandoned by her son after her death.