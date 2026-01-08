Lucknow: Schools asked to ensure on-campus parking to ease traffic congestion

In a bid to ease traffic congestion and improve safety around school zones, Lucknow police have directed managements to ensure that vehicles belonging to parents and staff are parked only within campus premises during opening and dispersal hours. The JCP (L&O) chairing a meeting with senior officers and school representatives on Wednesday. (HT)

The directive was issued during a meeting chaired by joint commissioner of police (law and order) Bablu Kumar on Wednesday. The meeting was held in compliance with an order of the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court in a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning traffic management near educational institutions.

Police officials said roadside parking by parents during pick-up and drop-off hours has emerged as one of the biggest causes of congestion and risk to students. They said schools had been instructed to strictly regulate parking and prevent vehicles from being left on adjacent roads.

“All schools must make arrangements to accommodate parking on their campuses. Those without adequate parking space have been asked to identify nearby suitable locations and use them as designated parking zones,” the JCP (L&O) said.

According to Lucknow police, schools have been directed to appoint a dedicated traffic nodal officer who will be responsible for managing traffic outside the campus during school hours. Schools have also been advised to install centralised public announcement systems to issue instructions to parents and drivers whenever required.

Special emphasis was placed on the safety of younger students. Police said children up to Class V arriving in groups in school vans must be dropped and picked up from within the school premises to avoid roadside crowding.

Schools have also been encouraged to persuade parents to use school buses and authorised school vans to reduce the number of private vehicles on the road.

“All schools must submit a detailed traffic management plan by January 10. The plans will be reviewed by a joint committee comprising school representatives, traffic police officials and school-appointed nodal officers, following which final guidelines will be issued,” according to a statement issued by the JCP office.