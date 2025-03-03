Lucknow to become zero-waste city on March 10, promises LMC

If the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is to be believed, from next Monday (March 10) Lucknow will become a zero-garbage city, joining a select group of cities like Indore, Pune, Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh), Chandrapur (Maharashtra), and Taliparamba (Kerala), for LMC will dispose of the daily garbage produced by the city. The previous compiled waste at the Shivri Plant of the LMC. (Sourced)

Till now, of the daily garbage generated in the city - 2,000 to 2,200 metric tonnes - 600 - 700 metric tonnes would go unprocessed. From March 10, the Shivri waste management plant’s third processing unit (of 700 metric-tonne capacity) will get operational, tackling the remaining portion of daily waste.

This remaining portion was the main cause of rising legacy waste. The LMC also promises that come December and the legacy waste too will be processed, leaving Lucknow totally garbage free.

Once burdened with 20 lakh metric tonnes of waste, the site now holds only 10.5 lakh metric tonnes, with officials aiming to complete the processing of this refuse by December 2025.

Additional municipal commissioner Arvind Kumar Rao said that the LMC has already processed 9.5 lakh metric tonnes of waste, reclaiming 20 acres of land. The waste reduction became possible after the municipal body deployed advanced bioremediation and biomining technologies through a ₹96 crore project approved under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The initiative, which started in January 2024, aims to eliminate all legacy waste, ensuring that Lucknow achieves a clean and sustainable future.

The Shivri waste management plant, which began operations in 2012, was shut down in 2017, causing years of waste accumulation. By October 2022, a drone survey confirmed that 18.5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste had piled up at the site. Recognising the environmental and public health hazards, LMC handed over Site A to a private company for scientific waste disposal.

Rao explained that LMC is now using a three-stage scientific segregation process to recycle waste efficiently. The process separates waste into four key by-products, preventing thousands of metric tonnes from reaching landfills and reducing environmental pollution.

Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) is being sent to cement factories and paper mills, reducing dependence on conventional fuels. 22 mm coarse fraction is being used in road construction and other infrastructure projects. The soil extracted from waste is proving beneficial for farmers, while inert materials and construction and demolition (C&D) waste are being used to fill low-lying areas, ensuring efficient land utilisation.

Rao said that 55% of waste has already been processed, and co-processing certificates are being issued for RDF sent to industrial units. Additionally, high-quality manure produced from segregated wet waste is promoting organic farming, benefiting the agricultural

sector. The project is also aiding in urban redevelopment, as large areas previously covered with garbage are being transformed into green belts, contributing to smart urban planning.

Officials are confident that by December 2025, the city will achieve its waste management goals, creating a cleaner, healthier environment for its residents.