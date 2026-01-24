Lucknow to get 62 parking sites; bikes to be charged ₹10, cars ₹20

The municipal corporation here will set up 62 parking sites that can accommodate around 3,800 vehicles, officials said. Locations for them have been finalised after detailed surveys and consultations with police and other concerned departments, they added. (For representation)

The initiative is aimed at streamlining traffic management and reducing roadside congestion.

According to them, two-wheelers will be charged ₹10 for the first five hours, followed by ₹10 per additional hour. Four-wheelers will pay ₹20 for the first five hours, and ₹20 per hour thereafter.

LMC has already issued an expression of interest (EOI) for operating these parking facilities. Five private companies have responded, expressing willingness to partner with the civic body, the officials said. These firms have been asked to submit detailed operational proposals, a process expected to be completed within the week.

Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava said 112 parking sites were initially proposed, but following objections from stakeholders and ground-level surveys, the number was rationalised to 62.

The parking facilities have been strategically distributed across commercial hubs, hospitals, markets, malls, and transport corridors in all eight zones. High-footfall areas such as Aminabad, Alambagh, Gomti Nagar, Aliganj, Transport Nagar, Charak Hospital, Queen Mary Hospital, Cinepolis Mall, RTO Office, and several major roads have been included to address long-standing parking chaos.

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar said the regulated street parking system would discourage illegal parking, free up carriageways, and improve access for emergency vehicles.