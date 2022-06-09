Lucknow to introduce night safari in Kukrail forest area, soon
People will be soon able to enjoy a night safari in the Kukrail forest area in Lucknow.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was shown the presentation on the night safari and he directed officials to develop night safari without harming the forest.
The CM also said this project will add a new destination to the tourism map of the state capital and promote eco-tourism, said a press statement from the state government.
The proposal also stated to carve out a zoo in Kukrail.
If this happens, this will be the second zoo in Lucknow. At present, Kukrail is a popular picnic spot. It also has a Ghariyal breeding centre and a turtle research and rescue centre.
For the project, the Kukrail river will be channelised, and the road will be widened. The total area of the Kukrail forest is 2027.46 hectares. There is a proposal to develop a zoo and night safari on a 500-acre land, the press statement added.
He said the state government was committed to the safety of animals and the protection of the forest. This project will be a mix of entertainment, education and information.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics