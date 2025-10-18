Lucknow traffic at sixes and sevens in run-up to Diwali

LUCKNOW The state capital is facing challenges in terms of an efficient traffic management strategy. Major market areas and their connecting roads are experiencing extreme congestion, with prominent areas like Aminabad, Bhoothnath, Chowk, Sadar, Alambagh, and Telibagh, along with the Vidhan Sabha Marg and Polytechnic intersection, among the worst hit. Commuters are reportedly spending hours stuck in traffic jams amid the festive season.

Markets in these areas are known for their vibrant Diwali shopping, with thousands of people flocking to buy festive essentials. However, the lack of proper traffic management has turned shopping trips into nightmares. Narrow roads, haphazard parking and poor traffic regulation have contributed to the chaos.

Bottlenecks were reported in various areas between 2pm and 4pm on Friday, including the route from Sikander Bagh crossing towards the DGP residence, the route towards Jopling Road and near the Governor’s house.

The stretch connecting Aminabad trisection to Parivartan Chowk via Qaiserbagh crossing also remained choked as tempos and auto rickshaws moved at snail’s pace with people trying to catch their bus to reach their destinations.

In Aminabad, the situation was particularly dire, with traffic crawling. The area’s famous street food and shopping stalls took over the roads, leaving little room for vehicles to pass through and various people parked their vehicles on the roads leading to traffic congestion. Similarly, Bhootnath market and the road towards Lekhraj Market also faced similar conditions.

Dhirendra Gupta, a shopkeeper in Aminabad, said many customers parked their vehicles inappropriately due to which a huge traffic congestion was caused and took various hours to clear.

The Lucknow Police were criticised for their traffic management. “The police department’s lack of planning and inefficient traffic management have ruined the festive spirit,” said Apoorv Bhargava, a resident of Jopling road.

Despite the city having around 13 major parking facilities, poor signage, limited awareness and weak monitoring continue to restrict their use.

“It took me more than an hour to reach 1090 intersection from Chowk as the route was struggling with traffic jams,” said Shubh Agarwal, a resident of Gomti Nagar.

DCP (traffic) Kamlesh Dixit claimed that officials are doing their best to manage traffic, but the sheer number of shoppers is overwhelming. “We urge people to plan their shopping trips wisely and avoid peak hours,” the officer said. He added that people from various cities have come to their hometown leading to traffic congestion.