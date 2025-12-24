Lucknow traffic hit as VVIP events, Xmas shopping coincide

Multiple simultaneous developments, including VVIP movements, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly session, Christmas Eve shopping rush and a fire incident on a major flyover, led to severe traffic congestion across large parts of the state capital on Wednesday evening, leaving commuters stranded for hours. Traffic jam at the Lohia Path in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Mushtaq Ali)

Traffic pressure began building up in the Hazratganj area as the afternoon progressed due to the ongoing winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, with diversions and movement restrictions already in place. The situation worsened later in the day following a VVIP programme at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Centre, Chowk, resulting in additional curbs across central Lucknow.

Police-regulated traffic movements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on Thursday further added to the congestion.

Officials said the festive rush on Christmas Eve also played a key role. Busy markets in Hazratganj, Alambagh, Gomti Nagar and Indira Nagar saw heavy footfall, with roadside parking spilling onto main roads and slowing vehicular movement.

The situation deteriorated further after a car caught fire on the Lohia Path flyover in Vibhuti Khand, disrupting traffic from Polytechnic to Gomti Nagar for a considerable period.

The prolonged traffic jams drew reactions from residents on social media. “Stuck in a jam on the Sultanpur Road exit near Ahmamau for 39 minutes. Does the common man’s time have no value?” wrote X user Pankaj Singh.

Responding to the criticism, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Kamlesh Dixit said traffic personnel had been deployed across the city. “Festive rush, assembly proceedings, VVIP movements and an unforeseen fire incident occurred at the same time. Traffic is being cleared in phases,” he said.