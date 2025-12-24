Search
Thu, Dec 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Lucknow traffic hit as VVIP events, Xmas shopping coincide

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Updated on: Dec 25, 2025 04:00 am IST

Traffic pressure began building up in the Hazratganj area as the afternoon progressed due to the ongoing winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, with diversions and movement restrictions already in place. The situation worsened later in the day following a VVIP programme at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Centre, Chowk, resulting in additional curbs across central Lucknow.

Multiple simultaneous developments, including VVIP movements, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly session, Christmas Eve shopping rush and a fire incident on a major flyover, led to severe traffic congestion across large parts of the state capital on Wednesday evening, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

Traffic jam at the Lohia Path in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Mushtaq Ali)
Traffic jam at the Lohia Path in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Mushtaq Ali)

Traffic pressure began building up in the Hazratganj area as the afternoon progressed due to the ongoing winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, with diversions and movement restrictions already in place. The situation worsened later in the day following a VVIP programme at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Centre, Chowk, resulting in additional curbs across central Lucknow.

Police-regulated traffic movements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on Thursday further added to the congestion.

Officials said the festive rush on Christmas Eve also played a key role. Busy markets in Hazratganj, Alambagh, Gomti Nagar and Indira Nagar saw heavy footfall, with roadside parking spilling onto main roads and slowing vehicular movement.

The situation deteriorated further after a car caught fire on the Lohia Path flyover in Vibhuti Khand, disrupting traffic from Polytechnic to Gomti Nagar for a considerable period.

The prolonged traffic jams drew reactions from residents on social media. “Stuck in a jam on the Sultanpur Road exit near Ahmamau for 39 minutes. Does the common man’s time have no value?” wrote X user Pankaj Singh.

Responding to the criticism, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Kamlesh Dixit said traffic personnel had been deployed across the city. “Festive rush, assembly proceedings, VVIP movements and an unforeseen fire incident occurred at the same time. Traffic is being cleared in phases,” he said.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow traffic hit as VVIP events, Xmas shopping coincide
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Severe traffic congestion plagued Lucknow on Wednesday evening due to multiple factors, including VVIP movements, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly session, and a fire incident on a flyover, stranding commuters for hours. The festive Christmas Eve rush compounded the issue, with heavy foot traffic in busy markets. Authorities acknowledged the situation, promising phased traffic clearance.