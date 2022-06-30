Lucknow University holds interviews for Shodh Medha scholarship
The University of Lucknow organised interviews for the Shodh Medha Scholarships on Wednesday. A total of ten students will be selected for the scholarship, said dean of student welfare Prof Poonam Tandon.
The selected students will receive a financial support of ₹5000 per month for the duration of 3 years to be renewed on an annual basis, she said.
The University of Lucknow is providing Shodh Medha scholarship to girl students to increase their participation towards research and innovation. Recently, the applications were invited from eligible female research students, out of which 44 applications were found eligible.
Prof Tandon said that all the students for the scholarship were found to be very dedicated towards their research work and the selection process was highly competitive. However, the committee took special note of merit and the financial need of the students.
It is to be noted that Shodh Medha Scholarship was started last year by the vice-chancellor Professor Alok Kumar Rai to give special emphasis on research and innovation and to promote the participation of women.
The scheme is intended to provide financial assistance to bright and needy female research scholars who have qualified NET/NET-LS/GATE.
This is the second phase of Shodh Medha Scholarship programme and a total of 10 students had received it in the session 2020-21 and they are already working successfully towards their research work.
Mining lease holders adopt 42 govt cow shelters in U.P.’s Prayagraj
Responding to an appeal of the district administration, select mining lease holders have adopted 42 government-run cow shelters in Prayagraj in the last one month and have begun looking after around 8,000 stray cows housed in them. As per the district administration officials, in each of these 42 adopted cow shelters, four types of sheds are being constructed by the mining lease holders.
Rozgar Mela:105 firms turn up, 3,860 candidates receive job offers
3,860 candidates received job offers at the Rozgar Mela organised by the Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission, under the Sankalp Project, at Rajkiya Audyogik Prashikshan Sansthan, on Thursday. In all, 6,295 candidates had appeared at the Rozgar Mela and 105 companies had turned up to recruit candidates. The next Rozgar Mela will be in Saharanpur division on July 2.
Akhilesh jibes at Yogi over waterlogging in Gorakhpur
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday invoked and tweaked a famous Gujarat tourism tagline to attack Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over waterlogging in Gorakhpur soon after Yogi reached there on a visit. Akhilesh made the attack on Twitter. He first shared on social media pictures showing waterlogged stretches at Rapti complex, a bus station in Rapti Nagar and at the power corporation's executive engineer's office at Rapti Nagar following Wednesday rain.
Showers of relief force dip in Lucknow temp, expect more rain today
The monsoon has well and truly entered Uttar Pradesh and the Met department has predicted widespread rains in UP on Friday. The state capital and other parts of the state had experienced showers from the wee hours of Thursday. Lucknow experienced 55.4 mm rainfall from Wednesday 8.30 pm to Thursday 5.30 pm, said Lucknow Met director, JP Gupta. Normally, the monsoon arrives in the state capital by June 20.
ABHM leader booked in Agra for declaring bounty on Udaipur murder accused
Agra police on Thursday booked an office bearer of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) for allegedly declaring a bounty of 2 lakh for anyone bringing heads of the two accused of Tuesday's Udaipur killing, A case under section 153A (promoting enmity between groups) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the spokesperson for ABHM, Sanjay Jat, at Nai Ki Mandi police station of Agra.
