Lucknow University holds interviews for Shodh Medha scholarship

The University of Lucknow organised interviews for the Shodh Medha Scholarships on Wednesday. A total of ten students will be selected for the scholarship, said dean of student welfare Prof Poonam Tandon.

The selected students will receive a financial support of ₹5000 per month for the duration of 3 years to be renewed on an annual basis, she said.

The University of Lucknow is providing Shodh Medha scholarship to girl students to increase their participation towards research and innovation. Recently, the applications were invited from eligible female research students, out of which 44 applications were found eligible.

Prof Tandon said that all the students for the scholarship were found to be very dedicated towards their research work and the selection process was highly competitive. However, the committee took special note of merit and the financial need of the students.

It is to be noted that Shodh Medha Scholarship was started last year by the vice-chancellor Professor Alok Kumar Rai to give special emphasis on research and innovation and to promote the participation of women.

The scheme is intended to provide financial assistance to bright and needy female research scholars who have qualified NET/NET-LS/GATE.

This is the second phase of Shodh Medha Scholarship programme and a total of 10 students had received it in the session 2020-21 and they are already working successfully towards their research work.