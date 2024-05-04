Lucknow University, Kashi Vidyapith sign MoU for academic exchange

LUCKNOW: The Institute of Women’s Studies at the University of Lucknow and the Music Therapy Cell and Research Centre at Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi, signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Saturday for academic exchange. LU vice-chancellor Alok Kumar Rai and Dr. Durgesh Upadhyay, coordinator of the music therapy cell at Kashi Vidyapith sign an MoU (HT)

According to the MoU, the Music Therapy Cell will conduct specialised music therapy sessions for students and faculty members at LU. These sessions are designed to promote mental health and emotional well-being through the therapeutic use of music, while the Institute of Women’s Studies at the LU will facilitate gender sensitisation sessions for students of Kashi Vidyapith.

These sessions aim to educate and raise awareness about gender issues, fostering a more inclusive and equitable academic environment.

“We are excited about this collaboration as it not only allows us to share valuable resources but also enhances the holistic educational offerings at both institutions,” said LU vice-chancellor Alok Kumar Rai.

Meanwhile, coordinator of the Institute of Women’s Studies Manini Srivastava said that this partnership was a testament to our commitment to the personal and professional development of our students and faculty.

Dr. Durgesh Upadhyay, coordinator of the music therapy cell at Kashi Vidyapith, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative. “Music therapy has proven benefits in improving mental health, and we are thrilled to bring this innovative form of therapy to the University of Lucknow. We believe that this exchange will open new doors for academic and cultural exchange between our institutions,” he said.

“This partnership marks a significant step towards fostering academic collaboration and enhancing the educational experience for students and faculty at both institutions,” said LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava.