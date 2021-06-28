Lucknow University sets up fund to aid needy meritorious students

Lucknow University has set up a fund to assist poor but meritorious students with ₹15,000 a year grant, to be given to 49 selected students this academic year. The university earlier launched the Karmyogi scheme, offering on-campus part-time jobs to poor students.

“Under the eligibility criteria for this scheme, total income of parents or guardians should not exceed ₹300,000 per annum; students should have obtained minimum 60% marks in the previous examination with at least 75% attendance and they should not be receiving any other financial assistance including fellowship/scholarships,” varsity spokesman Durgesh Srivastav said.

Dean of students’ welfare, professor Poonam Tandon said the university administration received 343 applications for this scheme and a total of 49 eligible students were selected on merit basis from among the under-graduate, post-graduate, and PhD students.

The university is already running another scheme to provide on-campus part-time jobs, allowing needy students to work for two hours daily, for a maximum of 50 days in an academic session while paying them at the rate of ₹150 per hour, permitting a maximum earning of ₹15,000 in a year. The work assignments can be in laboratories, library, office, computer centre, hotel/mess, assistance to teachers, day care centre etc.