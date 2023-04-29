LUTA elects new office bearers, RB Singh becomes president

RB Singh of the physics department and Anitya Gaurav of the Ancient Indian history department have been elected as president and general secretary, respectively in the Lucknow University Teachers Association (LUTA) elections held on Saturday, said Rajiv Manohar the returning officer for the polls. (L-R) LUTA chief RB Singh and Anitya Gaurav (HT PHOTO)

Singh defeated his colleague Dinesh Kumar to win the post of LUTA chief. Out of 375 votes, Singh got 197, Dinesh Kumar 159 and Mohd Ahmad got only 13 votes. The new general secretary, Anitya Gaurav got 197 votes after defeating Ajay Arya and Pawan Mishra who got 126 and 82 votes respectively.

The three elected vice presidents are Prof Ram Milan (228 votes), OP Shukla (198 votes) and S Arshad Ali Jafri (183 votes).

The three joint secretaries are Akash Asthana, Nand Kishor and Pramod Gupta. HN Prasad is the new treasurer. Fazil Ahsan Hashmi, Jitendra Kumar and Prashant Shukla are new arts representatives. Gyan Prakash is the commerce representative, Hemendra Kumar Singh is the education representative, Alok Kumar is the fine arts representative, Mrinalini Singh is the lone woman face as law representative and Amit Kumar Singh and Ashutosh Singh are the science representatives.