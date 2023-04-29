Home / Cities / Lucknow News / LUTA elects new office bearers, RB Singh becomes president

LUTA elects new office bearers, RB Singh becomes president

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 29, 2023 06:59 PM IST

RB Singh and Anitya Gaurav have been elected as LUTA president and general secretary, respectively, defeating their opponents by a significant margin.

RB Singh of the physics department and Anitya Gaurav of the Ancient Indian history department have been elected as president and general secretary, respectively in the Lucknow University Teachers Association (LUTA) elections held on Saturday, said Rajiv Manohar the returning officer for the polls.

(L-R) LUTA chief RB Singh and Anitya Gaurav (HT PHOTO)
(L-R) LUTA chief RB Singh and Anitya Gaurav (HT PHOTO)

Singh defeated his colleague Dinesh Kumar to win the post of LUTA chief. Out of 375 votes, Singh got 197, Dinesh Kumar 159 and Mohd Ahmad got only 13 votes. The new general secretary, Anitya Gaurav got 197 votes after defeating Ajay Arya and Pawan Mishra who got 126 and 82 votes respectively.

The three elected vice presidents are Prof Ram Milan (228 votes), OP Shukla (198 votes) and S Arshad Ali Jafri (183 votes).

The three joint secretaries are Akash Asthana, Nand Kishor and Pramod Gupta. HN Prasad is the new treasurer. Fazil Ahsan Hashmi, Jitendra Kumar and Prashant Shukla are new arts representatives. Gyan Prakash is the commerce representative, Hemendra Kumar Singh is the education representative, Alok Kumar is the fine arts representative, Mrinalini Singh is the lone woman face as law representative and Amit Kumar Singh and Ashutosh Singh are the science representatives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out