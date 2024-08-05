 Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.88 °C, check weather forecast for August 5, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.88 °C, check weather forecast for August 5, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 05, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on August 5, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 5, 2024, is 33.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.88 °C and 35.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:32 AM and will set at 06:51 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.48 °C and 34.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.

With temperatures ranging between 26.88 °C and 35.85 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 53.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 6, 2024 34.25 °C Light rain
August 7, 2024 27.19 °C Moderate rain
August 8, 2024 30.07 °C Moderate rain
August 9, 2024 32.97 °C Moderate rain
August 10, 2024 26.93 °C Moderate rain
August 11, 2024 27.85 °C Moderate rain
August 12, 2024 30.69 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 5, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.42 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.44 °C Light rain
Chennai 30.56 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 26.11 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.45 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 29.72 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 31.9 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Lucknow weather update on August 05, 2024
Lucknow weather update on August 05, 2024

Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.88 °C, check weather forecast for August 5, 2024
Follow Us On