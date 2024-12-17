Menu Explore
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 17, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on December 17, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on December 17, 2024, is 20.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.71 °C and 24.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 05:16 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.78 °C and 24.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

Lucknow weather update on December 17, 2024
Lucknow weather update on December 17, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 18, 202420.08Sky is clear
December 19, 202422.34Sky is clear
December 20, 202422.83Few clouds
December 21, 202423.00Sky is clear
December 22, 202423.02Sky is clear
December 23, 202421.57Sky is clear
December 24, 202421.52Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 17, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.14 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata21.3 °C Few clouds
Chennai24.25 °C Light rain
Bengaluru23.5 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad21.7 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.2 °C Sky is clear
Delhi20.23 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

