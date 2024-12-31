Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on December 31, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on December 31, 2024, is 17.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.62 °C and 22.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:54 AM and will set at 05:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.35 °C and 22.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 1, 2025
|17.66
|Sky is clear
|January 2, 2025
|20.16
|Sky is clear
|January 3, 2025
|20.68
|Broken clouds
|January 4, 2025
|22.74
|Sky is clear
|January 5, 2025
|23.17
|Sky is clear
|January 6, 2025
|24.30
|Sky is clear
|January 7, 2025
|24.62
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 31, 2024
