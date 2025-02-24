Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.99 °C, check weather forecast for February 24, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on February 24, 2025 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on February 24, 2025, is 26.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.99 °C and 29.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.89 °C and 31.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 197.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 25, 2025
|26.80
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|28.75
|Scattered clouds
|February 27, 2025
|30.83
|Overcast clouds
|February 28, 2025
|33.01
|Broken clouds
|March 1, 2025
|30.02
|Overcast clouds
|March 2, 2025
|31.20
|Overcast clouds
|March 3, 2025
|33.97
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on February 24, 2025
