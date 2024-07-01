Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 2, 2024 33.5 °C Moderate rain July 3, 2024 26.3 °C Very heavy rain July 4, 2024 28.89 °C Moderate rain July 5, 2024 29.96 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 27.18 °C Heavy intensity rain July 7, 2024 30.98 °C Moderate rain July 8, 2024 32.65 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.04 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.91 °C Light rain Chennai 29.02 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 25.84 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.33 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 28.3 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.26 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 1, 2024, is 34.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 35.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 05:16 AM and will set at 07:04 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.17 °C and 34.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.With temperatures ranging between 27.99 °C and 35.07 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Lucknow the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 24.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.