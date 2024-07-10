Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 10, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 10, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 10, 2024, is 34.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.99 °C and 38.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 11, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.98 °C and 38.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.99 °C and 38.29 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 128.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 10, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 11, 2024
|37.27 °C
|Light rain
|July 12, 2024
|30.0 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 13, 2024
|29.35 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 14, 2024
|35.33 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 15, 2024
|31.62 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 16, 2024
|34.39 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 17, 2024
|31.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.54 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|32.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|26.29 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.6 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Ahmedabad
|33.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|36.16 °C
|Moderate rain
