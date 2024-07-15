Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 15, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 15, 2024, is 36.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.99 °C and 38.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.22 °C and 38.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.99 °C and 38.85 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 120.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 16, 2024
|37.72 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 17, 2024
|30.5 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 18, 2024
|33.9 °C
|Light rain
|July 19, 2024
|32.7 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 20, 2024
|35.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 21, 2024
|34.09 °C
|Light rain
|July 22, 2024
|34.95 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|28.49 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|20.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|26.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.14 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|37.18 °C
|Light rain
