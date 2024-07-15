Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 16, 2024 37.72 °C Overcast clouds July 17, 2024 30.5 °C Moderate rain July 18, 2024 33.9 °C Light rain July 19, 2024 32.7 °C Moderate rain July 20, 2024 35.31 °C Moderate rain July 21, 2024 34.09 °C Light rain July 22, 2024 34.95 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.73 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.64 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.49 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.66 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.35 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.14 °C Moderate rain Delhi 37.18 °C Light rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 15, 2024, is 36.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.99 °C and 38.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.22 °C and 38.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.With temperatures ranging between 29.99 °C and 38.85 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 120.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 15, 2024

