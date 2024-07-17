Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.55 °C, check weather forecast for July 17, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 17, 2024, is 34.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.55 °C and 36.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:01 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 18, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.29 °C and 37.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.55 °C and 36.91 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 69.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 18, 2024
|33.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 19, 2024
|37.97 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 20, 2024
|35.5 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 21, 2024
|34.37 °C
|Light rain
|July 22, 2024
|28.63 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 23, 2024
|32.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 24, 2024
|31.61 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.47 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.46 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|24.55 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|27.74 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.68 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|36.21 °C
|Sky is clear
