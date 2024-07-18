 Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.73 °C, check weather forecast for July 18, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.73 °C, check weather forecast for July 18, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 18, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 18, 2024, is 36.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.73 °C and 37.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:01 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, July 19, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.77 °C and 37.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.

With temperatures ranging between 29.73 °C and 37.41 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 59.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 19, 2024 34.98 °C Light rain
July 20, 2024 38.34 °C Moderate rain
July 21, 2024 29.35 °C Moderate rain
July 22, 2024 28.21 °C Moderate rain
July 23, 2024 28.09 °C Moderate rain
July 24, 2024 29.63 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 25, 2024 31.33 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 18, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.8 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 33.55 °C Light rain
Chennai 28.37 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 20.75 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 25.51 °C Heavy intensity rain
Ahmedabad 32.35 °C Light rain
Delhi 36.74 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.73 °C, check weather forecast for July 18, 2024
Follow Us On