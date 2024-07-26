Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 26, 2024
Jul 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 26, 2024, is 35.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 37.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:27 AM and will set at 06:57 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 27, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.13 °C and 39.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.99 °C and 37.82 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 72.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 26, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 27, 2024
|38.83 °C
|Light rain
|July 28, 2024
|35.38 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 29, 2024
|36.92 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 30, 2024
|37.17 °C
|Light rain
|July 31, 2024
|29.46 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 1, 2024
|34.26 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 2, 2024
|32.21 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.56 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.98 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|23.32 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.68 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|35.69 °C
|Moderate rain
