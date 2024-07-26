 Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 26, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
New Delhi
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 26, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 26, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 26, 2024, is 35.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 37.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:27 AM and will set at 06:57 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 27, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.13 °C and 39.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.99 °C and 37.82 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 72.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 27, 2024 38.83 °C Light rain
July 28, 2024 35.38 °C Overcast clouds
July 29, 2024 36.92 °C Overcast clouds
July 30, 2024 37.17 °C Light rain
July 31, 2024 29.46 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 1, 2024 34.26 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 2, 2024 32.21 °C Heavy intensity rain

Weather in other cities on July 26, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.24 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.05 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.56 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 23.98 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 23.32 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 28.68 °C Light rain
Delhi 35.69 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Lucknow weather update on July 26, 2024
