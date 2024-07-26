Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 27, 2024 38.83 °C Light rain July 28, 2024 35.38 °C Overcast clouds July 29, 2024 36.92 °C Overcast clouds July 30, 2024 37.17 °C Light rain July 31, 2024 29.46 °C Heavy intensity rain August 1, 2024 34.26 °C Heavy intensity rain August 2, 2024 32.21 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.24 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.05 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.56 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.98 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.32 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.68 °C Light rain Delhi 35.69 °C Moderate rain

Date Temperature Sky July 27, 2024 38.83 °C Light rain July 28, 2024 35.38 °C Overcast clouds July 29, 2024 36.92 °C Overcast clouds July 30, 2024 37.17 °C Light rain July 31, 2024 29.46 °C Heavy intensity rain August 1, 2024 34.26 °C Heavy intensity rain August 2, 2024 32.21 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.24 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.05 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.56 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.98 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.32 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.68 °C Light rain Delhi 35.69 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 26, 2024, is 35.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 37.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:27 AM and will set at 06:57 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 27, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.13 °C and 39.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.With temperatures ranging between 27.99 °C and 37.82 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 72.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 26, 2024

