Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.54 °C, check weather forecast for July 5, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 6, 2024 29.56 °C Moderate rain July 7, 2024 26.79 °C Moderate rain July 8, 2024 25.02 °C Very heavy rain July 9, 2024 27.64 °C Moderate rain July 10, 2024 32.39 °C Moderate rain July 11, 2024 29.46 °C Moderate rain July 12, 2024 28.44 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.42 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.02 °C Light rain Chennai 33.38 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.85 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.94 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.19 °C Moderate rain Delhi 34.66 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 5, 2024, is 29.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.54 °C and 32.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 78% and the wind speed is 78 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 6, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.98 °C and 29.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 77%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 80.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 5, 2024

