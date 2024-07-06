Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.53 °C, check weather forecast for July 6, 2024
Jul 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 6, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 6, 2024, is 31.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.53 °C and 32.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 7, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.18 °C and 32.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.53 °C and 32.99 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Lucknow the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 45.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 6, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 7, 2024
|31.94 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 8, 2024
|30.26 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 9, 2024
|33.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 10, 2024
|34.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 11, 2024
|28.5 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 12, 2024
|27.13 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 13, 2024
|30.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.01 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|29.1 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|24.72 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|27.81 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.72 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|29.59 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
