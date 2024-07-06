Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.53 °C, check weather forecast for July 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 7, 2024 31.94 °C Heavy intensity rain July 8, 2024 30.26 °C Moderate rain July 9, 2024 33.64 °C Moderate rain July 10, 2024 34.78 °C Moderate rain July 11, 2024 28.5 °C Heavy intensity rain July 12, 2024 27.13 °C Moderate rain July 13, 2024 30.81 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.01 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.81 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.1 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.72 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.81 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.72 °C Broken clouds Delhi 29.59 °C Light rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 6, 2024, is 31.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.53 °C and 32.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 7, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.18 °C and 32.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.With temperatures ranging between 26.53 °C and 32.99 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Lucknow the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 45.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 6, 2024

