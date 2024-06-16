Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 33.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 17, 2024 46.08 °C Scattered clouds June 18, 2024 46.82 °C Broken clouds June 19, 2024 45.07 °C Moderate rain June 20, 2024 45.14 °C Sky is clear June 21, 2024 42.99 °C Moderate rain June 22, 2024 42.93 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 41.36 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.46 °C Light rain Kolkata 35.8 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.7 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.29 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.67 °C Few clouds Delhi 43.87 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 16, 2024, is 43.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.99 °C and 47.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 05:12 AM and will set at 07:01 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, June 17, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 39.39 °C and 49.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.With temperatures ranging between 33.99 °C and 47.86 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 82.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 16, 2024

