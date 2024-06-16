Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 33.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 16, 2024
Jun 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on June 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 16, 2024, is 43.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.99 °C and 47.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 05:12 AM and will set at 07:01 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 17, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 39.39 °C and 49.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
With temperatures ranging between 33.99 °C and 47.86 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 82.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 17, 2024
|46.08 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 18, 2024
|46.82 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 19, 2024
|45.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 20, 2024
|45.14 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 21, 2024
|42.99 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 22, 2024
|42.93 °C
|Light rain
|June 23, 2024
|41.36 °C
|Sky is clear
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.46 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|35.8 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.7 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.95 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.29 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.67 °C
|Few clouds
|Delhi
|43.87 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
