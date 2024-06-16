 Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 33.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 16, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 33.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 16, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on June 16, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 16, 2024, is 43.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.99 °C and 47.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 05:12 AM and will set at 07:01 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, June 17, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 39.39 °C and 49.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

With temperatures ranging between 33.99 °C and 47.86 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 82.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 17, 2024 46.08 °C Scattered clouds
June 18, 2024 46.82 °C Broken clouds
June 19, 2024 45.07 °C Moderate rain
June 20, 2024 45.14 °C Sky is clear
June 21, 2024 42.99 °C Moderate rain
June 22, 2024 42.93 °C Light rain
June 23, 2024 41.36 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on June 16, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.46 °C Light rain
Kolkata 35.8 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 33.7 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.95 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 30.29 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 35.67 °C Few clouds
Delhi 43.87 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Lucknow weather update on June 16, 2024
Lucknow weather update on June 16, 2024

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 33.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 16, 2024
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On