Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.99 °C, check weather forecast for November 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 12, 2024 29.84 °C Sky is clear November 13, 2024 29.59 °C Sky is clear November 14, 2024 31.28 °C Sky is clear November 15, 2024 30.89 °C Sky is clear November 16, 2024 30.89 °C Sky is clear November 17, 2024 30.66 °C Sky is clear November 18, 2024 29.58 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.39 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.89 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.36 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.83 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 26.61 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 30.36 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.1 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Lucknow today, on November 11, 2024, is 25.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.99 °C and 32.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 05:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.07 °C and 32.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 238.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.