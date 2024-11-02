Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.61 °C, check weather forecast for November 2, 2024
Nov 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on November 2, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on November 2, 2024, is 27.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.61 °C and 32.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 05:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 3, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.47 °C and 32.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 162.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 2, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 3, 2024
|29.43 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 4, 2024
|29.67 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 5, 2024
|30.56 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 6, 2024
|31.26 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 7, 2024
|31.0 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 8, 2024
|31.06 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 9, 2024
|31.2 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
