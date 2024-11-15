Lucknow witnesses first dense fog of winter

The state capital witnessed the first dense fog of the season on Friday morning, with visibility dropping to 50m at 7:30 am, the Met department said. Several other cities in Uttar Pradesh experienced similar conditions. Dense fog on Friday morning in Lucknow (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Fursatganj witnessed very dense fog with airport visibility dropping to zero meters. Ayodhya was covered with a layer of dense fog too, according to a news agency.

Dense fog has been enveloping northern and Terai areas of the state for the last 2 days. Visibility was reduced to zero meters on the morning of November 14 in Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Shravasti and Bareilly airports, while visibility of less than 100 meters was also recorded in Noida, Ayodhya, Bahraich and Shahjahanpur. It is likely to continue like this for another two days, a Met official said.

Due to the effect of the upcoming western disturbance and the strengthening of Westerly Winds, its density is likely to decrease partially. In the same sequence, the minimum temperature is likely to fall by around 2° C with gradual fall in the coming 4-5 days.

The maximum and minimum temperature in Lucknow on Friday was 29.9 and 16.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. The forecast for Lucknow is shallow to moderate fog during late night/morning hours and clear sky later. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 30°C and 16° C, respectively.

In the last 24 hours, night temperatures fell significantly in the Bareilly division and the lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded in Kanpur (City) - 12.8° C.

The Meerut region has been experiencing smog and fog during morning and evening hours for the last two days.

Low visibility caused accidents which claimed the life of a six-year-old boy and a police constable sustained injuries after a bus collided with a roadside parked truck on Wednesday night.

In Gorakhpur moderate fog was witnessed on Friday morning but icy winds blowing at speed of 19 km per hour cleared the sky in three hours as fog was slight in comparison to Thursday morning when seven vehicles collided with each other at Gorakhpur to Lucknow Highway leading to injuries to six individuals.

Icy winds caused a dip in temperature in Deoria which recorded 17 degrees Celsius on Friday morning.

Visitors to the Taj Mahal on Thursday, were unable to appreciate the beauty of the seventh wonder from a distance because of the fog. There were road accidents too including those in Firozabad and Mathura leaving more than a dozen injured because of reduced visibility.