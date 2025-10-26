Lucknow woman gang raped, held captive for four days

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by three men and held captive for four days here, police said. Two of the accused were arrested a day after a complaint regarding the assault was lodged by the survivor’s family on October 22, they added.

The woman is an intermediate student from Lucknow's Vikas Nagar. Madiyaon police were still looking for the third suspect when this report was filed.

Additional DCP (North) Amol Murkut on Saturday said the arrests were made on the night of October 23. He added charges of gang rape, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation under Sections 70(1), 127(2) and 351(3) of the BNS had been invoked in the FIR.

According to the police, the survivor was returning home from Gomti Nagar in an autorickshaw on October 15, but got off the vehicle as the driver took a wrong turn towards Khurramnagar. This was when three men approached her in a car and offered to give her a lift, which she accepted.

Madiyaon SHO Shivanand Mishra said as per her statement, the woman was taken to a flat where she was given a sedative-laced drink and assaulted. One of the accused, identified as Junaid, confined her in the flat for four days till October 18.

Apart from Junaid, who hails from Sarvodaya Nagar and works as a carpenter, one Anshuman from Mahanagar has also been arrested. The third accused, Shivansh, was absconding, police added.