Forty-three animals housed at the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden have been adopted by individual animal enthusiasts, educational institutions and corporate companies for the year 2023-24. Lucknow zoo:Rock pythons, crocodile, deer among 43 adopted by animal lovers (file)

Citizens have adopted animals for six months to a year where their funding will contribute to the feeding, health concerns and maintenance of that animal.

Lucknowites are spending thousands of rupees to adopt these animals, starting from ₹3000 to Rs79,000. While some have adopted just one animal others have taken up the financial responsibility of different animals of different species.

“An increased consciousness for nature and wildlife can be seen amongst the citizens and is proved through the sheer number of adoptions we are seeing today,” said Aditi Sharma, director Lucknow Zoo.

“Earlier the number of adoptions were not more than 15 or so and animals that were inexpensive were adopted more but that has changed now. People not only take an interest in sponsoring the care of large carnivorous animals, but they also adopt more than one animal,” she said.

A total of 13 animals have been adopted by Lucknow Public College, La Martiniere Girls, Lion’s Club, and St France’s College while spending ₹79,800, ₹26,700, ₹11,100 and ₹22,000 respectively.

Not only institutions, but bureaucrats and forest department officials among others have also adopted animals. An IPS officer has adopted an owl, a crocodile and a turtle and spends Rs. 29,500 for it. Similarily, a resident of Vrindavan Colony has adopted a langur, two lovebirds, a white dove and a budgerigar.

Rock pythons, white peacocks, Hang deer, swamp deers, leopards and giraffes too are getting adopters since the last three years. “Many companies are taking it up as their social responsibility (CSR) to adopt an animal at the Lucknow Zoo,” said Sharma.

Initiative to involve students

Lucknow Zoo will soon launch an initiative where college students will donate Re.1 per month for a zoo animal. “We want to raise consciousness amongst students as well so that compassion and interest in varieties of wildlife persist in the coming generations,” said Zoo director Aditi Sharma. The date for the start of this initiative is still to be determined, she said adding that it will start soon after the elections.