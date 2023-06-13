Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow-Dammam flight takes off from Lucknow airport

Lucknow-Dammam flight takes off from Lucknow airport

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 13, 2023 11:54 PM IST

The daily, non-stop flight from Lucknow Airport to Dammam will depart at 2030 hrs and reach Dammam at 2250 hrs

Indigo Airlines has begun operations from the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA), Lucknow, to Dammam from Tuesday. The flight took off from CCSIA with 91% passenger load to the port city of Saudi Arabia.

Passengers and Lucknow airport officials at the launch of the Lko-Dammam fight on Tuesday (HT Photo)
A CCSIA spokesperson said, “The flight will fulfill Lucknow Airport’s focus to offer seamless connectivity to passengers flying to Saudi Arabia. The direct flight with 170 passengers on board took off from Lucknow at 8:30pm today. This is the new route for Indigo Airlines from Lucknow.”

The daily, non-stop flight from Lucknow Airport to Dammam will depart at 2030 hrs and reach Dammam at 2250 hrs. The incoming flight will depart from Dammam at 2350 hrs and arrive in Lucknow at 0625 hrs.

In the recent past, Lucknow Airport has added international flights to Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok operated by Thai Air Asia.

On average, around 17,500 domestic and international passengers travel through CCSIA. The airport operates around 114 domestic and international flights per day.

In the first two months of 2023-24, CCSIA recorded nearly 1.07 million passenger movement.

lucknow indigo airlines
