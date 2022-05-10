Lucknow-Delhi double decker train service to resume today
After remaining off the track for the past over two years due to the pandemic, the Lucknow-Delhi double decker train service is all set to start again from Tuesday (May 10). The decision was taken by the Railway Board that has also opened booking for the public.
The train will run four days—Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday—a week, said public relations officer (PRO), NE Railways, Lucknow Division, Mahesh Gupta. “The train will leave Lucknow at 4:55am and reach Anand Vihar Terminus, Delhi, at 12:55pm via Bareilly, Moradabad and Ghaziabad,” he said.
“On its return journey, the train will leave Anand Vihar Terminus at 2:05pm and reach Lucknow at 10:30pm. The train was cancelled in March 2020 following pandemic situation. However, now the Railway Board plans to resume the train service,” Gupta added.
-
Karnataka: Contractor charged with giving bribe after his ‘commission’ plaint
Officials in Karnataka's Koppal district, about 350 kms from Bengaluru, have filed a case of corruption against a contractor who had alleged that government officials demanded a 40% commission to release hthe contractor Yariswamy'spayment of ₹15 lakh. According to the letter dated April 29, he had undertaken works in solid waste management facility in Koppal district to the tune of ₹15 lakhs.
-
BBMP orders another survey of potholes, to geotag them
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city's civic body) on Monday said it will carry out a re-survey of all potholes, geo tag them in an internal app and then open it for public viewing from next week to fix the most teething problem in India's IT and technology capital that comes to a standstill at the slightest hint of rain.
-
Severe oxygen deficiency possibly led to fish deaths at Banganga
Mumbai: More than 20 days after thousands of fish were found belly up in the city's historic Banganga Tank, a natural reservoir that dates back to the twelfth century, investigations by the civic body have revealed that a severe oxygen deficiency in the water could have likely been the cause of death for the aquatic creatures. It is a heritage structure and is owned and maintained by the GSB Temple Trust.
-
Protesters halt demolition drive in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, say no violations
For three hours on Monday, South Delhi Municipal Corporation officials struggled to carry out a scheduled demolition drive against alleged illegal encroachments in the southeast Delhi's Saheen Bagh area, only to return without dislodging a single structure in the face of stiff resistance by local residents and politicians who gathered on the main Shaheen Bagh road and did not allow the civic body vehicles to move.
-
Heatwave alert issued for three days; air quality remains ‘poor’
The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued a yellow alert for Gurugram from Wednesday to Friday, when the city is likely to experience heatwave. A heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature is at least 40 degrees Celsius or more across the plains for two consecutive days with stations recording a maximum temperature that is 4.5 degrees or more above the normal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics