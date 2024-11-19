Lucknow-Hardoi road construction deadline set

In a review meeting on Tuesday, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and other agencies were instructed to complete the construction of the Lucknow-Hardoi road by the end of December. The focus was on addressing delays promptly and prioritising public safety and convenience. The meeting was attended by senior NHAI officials, department representatives, and contractors. (Sourced)

Lucknow divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob expressed concern about the quality of work and urged officials to ensure strict adherence to construction standards. She also mandated regular inspections of materials used in the project, said a press release from the Information department.

During the meeting, the project’s progress was reviewed and a detailed report on the reasons for the delays sought. Jacob directed all agencies to collaborate with relevant departments to resolve obstacles and expedite pending issues.

“The completion of the Lucknow-Hardoi Road will not only enhance connectivity but also boost the region’s economic and social development,” Jacob said.

