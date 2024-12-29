Lucknowites gear up to welcome 2025: New Year party kahan hai?

Lucknow is set to welcome 2025 in style with city hotels, clubs, restaurants and lounges rolling out a red carpet for partyholics to let their hair down. The stage is set for the New Year’s eve bashes that will be organised in the state capital. Here is a peek into the various options: Lucknow is set to witness a host of New Year bashes on Tuesday(Shutterstock (For representational purpose only) )

Party time!

Hyatt Regency has organised A Night At Vegas bash with different packages including staycations, gala buffet, dance troupe, jugglers, magicians, kids’ zone and lucky hampers to be won.

Renaissance’s Neon NYE bash with DJ Smeta and other activities will be followed by a lavish dinner. Novotel Lucknow will offer a gourmet buffet at its restaurant while its rooftop bar and lounge Edge will have a musical night and celebrations. Ishaara Restaurant at Phoenix Palassio is organising a Ghazal-e-Shaam night with Gupta Brothers. Ramada Lucknow will host a series of events and packages at their Fire Lounge, Brio Lounge and Cafe Quane. The Centrum will have DJ has Pendulum, ghazal at Dum and live music at Plum.

Fun time in store!

Offers are plenty for all. “We’ve exclusively partnered with a food delivery aggregator. It’s going to be a party with a difference. All passes include unlimited food and beverages for our guests. Also, we have a firework display, pyrotechnics and a DJ team in place. The price range is ₹3,500-6,500,” says Arjun Arora from The Regnant.

Manager at Keffi Cafe, Maqsood Alam shares, “Our party will be year rounder for all. With couple passes from ₹4,500, we have full redeemable packages for all. Also, at our veg-joint Remix, the buffet is priced at ₹749 serving 55+ food items. The liquor will be on a-la-carte basis.”

The Tuesday factor

The New Year eve is falling on Tuesday and to keep the sentiments of those who abstain from non-vegetarian food and alcohol, people are making special arrangements.

“Our team has curated a special menu that will cater to those who will be vegetarians (for the day) and made separate arrangements for non-vegetarians. Those who want to savour after midnight will be on till we wrap the party. Our disco theme, mixologists creation, various games and performances will make up for everything,” says Fairfield by Marriott general manager Rohit Pandey.

Jugal Sachdeva of Club Momentz says, “We are expecting 10% less footfall due to this but have made full arrangements for everyone. Our unlimited snacks, food and beverage will be served untill late night so people can enjoy at our pool side and then at our indoor Neoo Nightclub.”

Jatin Ahuja from Colours by Royal Café adds, “For Tuesday we have decided to go with a regular price and offers. Of course, DJ evening will be there, but the rest remains what it is on daily basis.”

Homage to the late PM

As a mark of respect to the late India Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the ongoing national mourning, Mahomed Bagh Club has cancelled its New Year bash. A member informed, “As per the communication, the programme stands cancelled as the country is mourning. The programme is now scheduled for January 2.”

Lucknow Golf Club secretary Rajnish Sethi informed, “The evening shall begin with a two-minute moment of silence for mourning the sad demise of our respected former Prime Minister Manmohan Singhji.” Thereafter, they will have Ecstasy 2025: A Toast to Good Time evening with reality show winner and singer Sandeep Batraa along with a gala evening and adventure-themed dinner.

Oudh Gymkhana Club is also hosting a NY bash on its lush green lawns where musical troupe will be giving performances amid dazzling fireworks.

Private parties

Entrepreneur Vansh Rai, who has been a fan of partying at the best of hotels, feels it’s time to stay home and party. “Me and friends have always preferred staying out for New Year’s Eve but since last year we zeroed in on having a private party on our own terrace. As it will be a private affair it becomes a lot easier be it planning or executing it. As your dependency on others becomes zero.”