Lucknowites returning home to celebrate festival of democracy

LUCKNOW: Ahead of Lucknow going to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha (LS) elections on May 20, some non-resident Indians (NRIs) who have moved abroad for education, profession, or business are returning home specifically to cast their votes, fulfilling their fundamental duties and rights as Indian citizens. For representation (Sourced)

Among these returning NRIs is Abhinav Upadhyay, a resident of Lucknow who has been working as a consultant manager at an MNC in Manchester for the past two years. He has come to Lucknow for a few days solely to cast his vote. “Voting is a fundamental right and duty of every Indian citizen and I have spent ₹65,000 just to perform my duties,” he said.

“I have also cast my vote in the UK in the mayoral elections, as in the United Kingdom, residents of Commonwealth countries can also vote as Indian citizens,” he added.

Distance is no bar for many residents of Lucknow, who, despite being far away from their hometown, are returning to the city to cast their votes. Vanshaj Pratap (22), a student studying in Mumbai, said, “The Lok Sabha elections are the main reason for coming back home. Everyone should vote for the sake of the country as it’s a one-time participation in five years.”

A resident of Thakurganj, Vanshaj Pratap, said that some people blamed the government despite not voting, which was not right. “As youngsters, it’s our duty to select the candidate who will think about our bright future,” he said.

Alex Smart (22), another resident of Indira Nagar, Lucknow, working for a multinational company in Gurugram, said, “I am coming to the city by taking a holiday from the office. Voting is our right, and everyone should take an active part in it.”

Shubh Pandey, a BTech student studying in Gurugram, said, “I am a first-time voter, and I have taken a holiday from my college to cast my vote in the elections.”