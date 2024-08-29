 Lucknowites set to explore the world of art and literature this weekend - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
Lucknowites set to explore the world of art and literature this weekend

ByS Farah Rizvi
Aug 29, 2024 06:35 PM IST

With events art exhibition at Kala Srot Gallery and book exhibition at a city mall

The weekend for Lucknowites is all set with the best of creative minds coming from across the country are set to charm them.

A previous edition of book fair
A previous edition of book fair

For the bibliophiles of the city who want to meet their favourite authors or just wish to stock and restock their bookshelves, the 10-day book exhibition-cum-sale is being organised in the state capital.

Author-sessions with big names including Indian youngsters’ favourite picks Durjoy Datta aka Bengali Babu, Sahitya Akademi awardee Anis Ashfaq as well as Akshat Gupta, the writer of The Naga Warriors, will be there for the different sessions being staged during the exhibition.

The organiser Meenal Sharma shares, “This time the Bookchor team is back in Lucknow with Lock the Box offer that is simultaneously running in four other cities across the country. You can also bring your old fiction books, exchange them for new ones or just come along with your family or friends and just pick a box from our three categories and fill it up with your favourite books.

In the world of painters

All-India art exhibition Kalansh with 50 young artists from across the country is being held in the city. The five guest artists include Sunil Vishwakarma, the artist known for his famous sketch of Ram Lalla for the Ayodhya temple, along with Kumud Singh, Sunita Sharma and others. The exhibition was inaugurated on Thursday and is open for public from Friday.

“The idea was to bring together the work done by young and old painters, who have given life to the art. The gallery in Aliganj will have 55 paintings on display and sale,” shares Abhinav Deep, from the organising team of Kala Deep Society.

Young artists at the exhibition set up
Young artists at the exhibition set up
