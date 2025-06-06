Lucknow-Kanpur rapid rail clears final hurdle, promises sub-hour commute

Now that Lucknow Development Authority has approved the proposed rapid rail corridor between Lucknow and Kanpur, decks have been cleared for the project to move into the implementation phase. The project will mirror the ongoing Delhi-Meerut RRTS, which is already in advanced stages of development. (File)

The corridor, dubbed ‘NaMo Corridor’, will enable high-speed trains to operate at 160 km per hour, bringing down the travel time between the two cities to just 40 to 50 minutes.

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) had proposed the rapid rail in 2015, but the progress was hampered by multiple delays, including disruptions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Authorities in Kanpur and Unnao had already granted necessary clearances to the project. With LDA issuing its no-objection certificate (NOC) on Wednesday, the project has crossed its final administrative hurdle.

The project will mirror the ongoing Delhi-Meerut RRTS, which is already in advanced stages of development. High-speed trains, smart ticketing, automatic train doors, and advanced safety systems are expected to be the standard on the Lucknow-Kanpur line as well.

Additionally, the development will follow a transit-oriented approach, ensuring that stations act as hubs for commercial and residential growth.

“LDA has approved the project under the condition that it aligns with Lucknow’s master plan. The work is expected to be completed within five years,” said Prathamesh Kumar, vice-chairman, LDA.

With the NOC now in place, NCRTC is expected to finalise the detailed project report (DPR), followed by tendering, land acquisition, and the beginning of the construction work. If completed on schedule, the Lucknow-Kanpur rapid rail would become Uttar Pradesh’s first regional rapid transit system.

All-weather op, impetus to infra

The proposed route will start from the Amausi airport in Lucknow and pass through Bani, Unnao, Jaitipur, Ajgain, and Magarwara before reaching Ganga Barrage in Kanpur. Plans include its integration with the metro systems in both Lucknow and Kanpur.

Designed to operate in foggy, rainy, and adverse weather conditions, the rapid rail will be equipped with state-of-the-art systems. Officials say that the service will not be affected by seasonal disruptions, a key factor in a region known for winter fog and erratic monsoons.

Apart from improving intercity travel, the corridor is expected to provide a major boost to regional infrastructure, particularly in Unnao, where warehousing zones and industrial hubs are being planned along the route.

The alignment also supports planned residential zones closer to Kanpur’s outskirts, opening new opportunities for housing and real estate development.