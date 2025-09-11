Lucknow: Man murdered for marrying against in-laws’ wishes, 2 held

Days after 24-year-old Shani Rawat was found murdered and his body dumped in a drain near Sisendi Road under Nigohan police station limits, Lucknow police said the killing was allegedly carried out in the name of family honour. Rawat had married against the wishes of his in-laws, which investigators say triggered the crime. Weapons seized; hunt continues for three accused on the run (Sourced)

On Thursday, a joint team of Nigohan police and the South Zone surveillance cell arrested two accused, Santosh Yadav, 35, a cloth trader, and Devesh Yadav alias Bogga, 24, a driver. Both allegedly confessed to the murder.

“Devesh and Jeetu were enraged after their sister married Shani against family wishes about one-and-a-half years ago. Their anger grew after the couple recently had a child. The accused admitted they wanted to avenge the so-called insult to their family honour,” Additional DCP (South) Vasanth Rallapalli said.

According to police, on September 8, Santosh allegedly lured Shani near a liquor shop on Jail Road, where the accused forced him into an SUV. Inside the vehicle, Devesh, Jeetu and their aides allegedly attacked him with iron rods. “To ensure he did not survive, they later dragged him near a drain on Sisendi Road, bludgeoned him again, and dumped the body to destroy evidence,” added ADCP Rallapalli.

ACP Mohanlaganj Rajneesh Verma said police have recovered the murder weapon, a gamcha, an iron rod, and the SUV used in the crime. “Efforts are on to nab the absconding accused Devesh’s brother Jeetu Yadav, Rajkumar and Jai Singh alias Kallu,” he added.

Police added that both Santosh and Devesh have criminal cases against them, with Santosh facing past murder charges.