Lucknow: Muttakipur villagers stunned as joint teams launch terror raid amid Delhi blast

The Joint raid conducted by the ATS and J&K and Lucknow Police at the residence of Parvez Ansari located at Muttaktipur on IIM road in Lucknow, on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

quiet morning in Muttakipur village near IIM Road turned tense on Tuesday after the Uttar Pradesh anti-terror squad (ATS), along with police forces of Jammu & Kashmir and Lucknow, carried out a raid at the house of local doctor Parvez Ansari.

The operation followed the arrest of his sister, Dr Shaheen, from Faridabad on Monday for her alleged role in a terror network spread across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Teams broke open the lock of Ansari’s one-storey residence as bomb squad units and armed personnel surrounded the area. The sudden police action drew hundreds of villagers and onlookers to the narrow street, turning the peaceful neighbourhood into a tense scene.

According to officials, Dr Shaheen was arrested along with seven others, including a Kashmiri doctor, Muzammil Ganaie. Investigators allegedly recovered an AK-47 rifle from her vehicle, heightening suspicions of a larger network.

Ansari’s house appeared deserted, covered in dust, with a lock hanging on the gate. A white Alto 800 car with a Saharanpur registration number, a ‘Doctor’ sticker, and a private medical university pass was found parked outside.

Residents said the doctor lived a quiet life and kept to himself. “Though we live right across from his house, we’ve hardly spoken to him. He would come and go silently, rarely seen outside,” said Amir, a neighbour.

Another resident, Sanu Khan, said Ansari was often seen at the local mosque.

Village pradhan Kahkesha Bano said such an incident was unheard of in Muttakipur. “Our village has always been peaceful. Seeing so many police vehicles and commandos has left everyone shaken,” she said.

Imran, the husband of the village head of Mutakkipur, said that Parvez did not speak much. However, they often met when he went to offer prayers, and Parvez would share details about his family. He said that Parvez lived here alone. He had married a young woman from Bihar, but later they separated. He used to introduce himself as a teacher at a private university. Meanwhile, the Imam of the mosque said that Parvez had not been coming to the mosque for the past four months.

Officials said Ansari was detained later in the evening from an undisclosed location and is being questioned in Lucknow by the Jammu and Kashmir Police over his alleged links to the Jaish-e-Mohammed module busted after Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather’s arrest from Saharanpur.