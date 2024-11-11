Lucknow’s air quality ‘poor’; Aliganj, Lalbagh most polluted: CPCB

LUCKNOW The state capital on Monday recorded ‘poor’ air quality even a week after Diwali with the air quality index (AQI) at 235. Residential areas such as Aliganj and Lalbagh were one of the most polluted areas, as per data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). CPCB classifies AQI between 0-50 as “good”, between 51 and 100 as “satisfactory”, 101-200 as “moderate”, 201-300 as “poor”, 301-400 as “very poor”, and over 400 as “severe”. (File Photo)

On Monday, when the six live monitoring stations at Talkatora, Lalbagh, Kendriya Vidyalay (Aliganj), Gomti Nagar, Kukrail, and BR Ambedkar University were checked, Lalbagh stood at the top with an AQI of 300. Lalbagh is both a commercial and residential area in the city.

Similarly, another residential area Aliganj recorded an AQI of 284. Talkatora area, which is an industrial area but has a large population recorded an AQI of 292 followed by Gomti Nagar 178 and Kukrail 171. However, pollution rose to an average of 306 in Gomti Nagar during night time.

Along with the state capital, as many as eight cities in state recorded ‘poor’ AQI with Greater Noida leading with 285, followed by Ghaziabad 252, Hapur 248, Baghpat 246, Muzaffarnagar and Noida both at 240, Meerut 211 and Bulandshahr recording 204.