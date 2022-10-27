Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow’s Butler Palace to see special cleaning drive on Sunday

Lucknow’s Butler Palace to see special cleaning drive on Sunday

Published on Oct 27, 2022 11:55 PM IST

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to clean the area around Butler Palace lake after her visit to Butler Palace Colony on Thursday

A view of the Butler Palace lake in Lucknow (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

During her visit, she expressed anger over big bushes in Butler Palace Officers Colony. She was also concerned about the poor cleanliness around the Butler Palace lake, irregular garbage collection, lack of regular cleaning of drains and dirty water collecting, leading to the spread of diseases like dengue etc in the colony.

Jacob directed that bushes be pruned, garbage around the lake be removed, and for the systematic maintenance of bins and regular garbage collection from every house of the colony. She directed that a special cleaning drive be organised on Sunday.

