Drive against illegal parking in Lucknow brings more biz for parking lots

LUCKNOW The traffic police’s crackdown on vehicles in ‘no parking zones’ came as a blessing in disguise for parking lots near these zones. Operators at Jhandi Park, Hazratganj and Sarojini Naidu Park lots admitted they were getting 20-30% more vehicles in their parking lots after the strictness shown by cops. Vehicles parked in no parking zone. (File Photo)

On Friday, 43 vehicles were towed away by traffic police cranes from Hazratganj and its adjoining areas. Besides, more than 200 vehicles were challaned and a total of ₹47,100 was collected in fines, said police officials. The number of vehicles in the no parking zone was slightly less due to action by traffic cops.

“The average daily number of around 100 vehicles in the parking lot has gone up to 130-140. Today, we had 40 more cars due to fear among people over the crackdown by police,” said an employee at the Hazratganj parking lot. The increase in the number of vehicles parked at Jhandi Park and Sarojini Naidu Park was more or less the same.

“We don’t have the exact numbers to comment over the increased number of vehicles coming for parking. But if the number has increased, it is good for LMC,” said PK Srivastava, additional municipal commissioner.

JCP (law and order) Upendra Agarwal said, “Only those vehicles are towed which are not removed despite warnings. So far, no vehicle has been released without payment of fine. The video recording of all such vehicles is monitored carefully.”