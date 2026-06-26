Lucknow’s Lok Bandhu hospital fire: Alert guard, driver avert major tragedy

A swift response from security guard Ajay Gupta and driver Aleem, both in their mid 30s, averted a major tragedy after a fire broke out at the One Stop Centre (181 Asha Jyoti Kendra) on the Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital campus in Lucknow early on Friday. Aleem drives the centre’s van. The fire at the Lucknow’s Lok Bandhu hospital was contained within 30 minutes. (HT photo)

The blaze damaged the electrical panel, a portion of the false ceiling and part of a wooden interior column. However, no injuries or casualties were reported.

According to Sonal Srivastava, psycho social counsellor at the centre, the fire broke out at around 5.30 am due to a suspected short circuit in an electrical panel in the waiting area. The flames spread through the false ceiling, filling the building with smoke. At the time, three female inmates and four employees were inside the centre.

Ajay and Aleem, along with hospital staff, immediately used the fire extinguishers installed at the centre to contain the flames before they could spread further. After information was received at 5:50 am, two fire tenders from Alambagh fire station, led by Station Fire Officer Dharampal Singh, reached the spot and extinguished the fire within 30 minutes.

Police said the preliminary investigation points to a short circuit as the cause of the fire. The incident has again highlighted concerns over fire safety at the hospital where a major blaze in April last year claimed one life and forced the evacuation of around 200 patients. Fire safety upgradation work is still underway.

Archana Singh, in-charge of the One Stop Centre, alleged that power had been tripping repeatedly since Thursday evening and that the electricity department had been informed.

She claimed that repeated calls to the power department, including the junior engineer concerned, to disconnect the power after the fire broke out went unanswered.

Singh also alleged that the fire tender reached the spot nearly an hour after being informed, by which time the hospital staff had largely contained the blaze.

Amit Kumar Ghosh, additional chief secretary, medical and health, visited the hospital and inspected the site. Pawan Kumar Arun, director general, health, accompanied him during the inspection. Both officials inquired about the cause of the fire, fire safety arrangements, and the safety resources available at the hospital.

They instructed the concerned officials to review the hospital’s electrical system and fire safety standards and take necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Lucknow district magistrate Vishak G Iyer said the ADM, the CMO and the district probation officer visited the hospital following the fire incident. They inspected the affected building and reviewed the situation.